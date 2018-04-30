String of Cape Coral car burglaries has neighbors concerned for their safety

A video shows a suspected Cape Coral car burglar caught in the act—smashing windows and taking off with other people’s personal items.

The thief in the video is seen driving a red truck. He dashes toward a black car parked in a driveway, smashes the window and takes off, leaving a mess behind.

“They stole my purse, my wallet, all my belongings inside of there. Sunglasses, cash, social security, they got my Canadian birth certificate, my Canadian social insurance number, credit cards, gift cards, memberships,” said Cape Coral resident Jessica Topic.

Topic says she was followed home from a bank Friday morning and within minutes of pulling into her driveway, a man driving a truck came creeping onto her property.

“I was in complete shock,” Topic said.

Cape Coral Police say this type of brazen crime is rare, but they are seeing a spike in car burglaries. They’re working to track down the thieves responsible.

“Nobody is immune, it happens in all four quadrants of the city,” said Philip Mullen with Cape Coral Police Department.

The police department also wants drivers to make sure they bring all personal belongings inside and to lock all doors.

“Don’t leave valuables in your car. Don’t leave cash, don’t leave electronics and especially don’t leave firearms,” Mullen said.

As for Topic, she hopes police catch the people responsible so her neighbors don’t have to live in fear.

“It’s violating and makes you scared. It makes you look over your shoulder everywhere you go. I’m looking for a red truck, every step I take,” Topic said.

The police department says it’s too early to tell if the rash of car burglaries are connected.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown