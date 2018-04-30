People in pain wonder why ‘money back guarantee’ not honored for light therapy

Mike Kinsman suffers from neuropathy, a painful condition affecting the nerves.

“It feels like someone took Saran Wrap and wrapped it tight all the way to my ankles,” Kinsman said.

When he received an invite to learn the latest about neuropathy care and treatment, he leaped at the opportunity.

“When you become at an age and everything’s been taken away from you, or the vast majority of what you did and you can’t do it anymore, naturally you’re going to be wanting the magic cure. The golden egg as they say,” Kinsman added.

That golden egg was an FDA-cleared Low-Level Light LED In-Home Therapy Flex Pad package sold by Neuro Advance USA.

According to the FDA, the lights in the Flex Pad are not intended to treat neuropathy but may alleviate symptoms associated with it like joint stiffness, or minor aches and pains.

“If I got 20 percent of relief, I would be thrilled. Fifty percent relief, oh I’d be dancing,” Kinsman said.

Kinsman says the Neuro Advance USA salesman tried to sell him the lights and coaching package for $4,000, but he was able to negotiate the price down to $2,750. He signed the terms and conditions but says the salesman assured him he would get his money back if the product didn’t work.

After receiving no relief, Kinsman requested a refund and was denied.]

REFUND REQUIREMENTS

In order to get a refund, clients must use the lights for four months and be in strict compliance with protocols, as determined by the coaches. Clients also must answer a number of coaching phone calls every week and according to the contract, the number of calls “can be varied.”

Neuro Advance told Kinsman in a letter “he was out of compliance by not returning four of the required weekly coaching calls.”

The owners told us that missing one phone call without a timely return call could disqualify a person from a refund.

OTHER COMPLAINTS

A WINK News investigation uncovered eight other people who filed complaints against Neuro Advance USA, formerly known as Neuro Revive, through the Florida Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Everyone who complained says the company denied their refunds and feel Neuro Advance USA took advantage of them.

Their denial letters cite reasons like the equipment looking “too new” and missing coaching calls. I reached out to the former owners, going over each of the complaints.

They admitted one person was unfairly denied and agreed to a refund.

As for Kinsman, who says he missed one of the calls because of Hurricane Irma, they won’t budge. The owners agreed that was a valid reason and said if Mike had only missed that one call, they would have agreed to a refund. However, because he missed three other calls, his refund was compromised.

Kinsman tells us he returned those calls within 24 hours. The owners say they have no record of that.

Owners, Corey Henderson and Kevin Brown, say Neuro Advance USA is no longer in business. It also earned an F rating from the Better Business Bureau.

They sent us this statement about the customer complaints.

“It is unfortunate that our company has closed and is no longer in business. It is also unfortunate that some clients were not able [to] remain compliant to the program. Our hearts go out to those people and wish there was something more we can do. We would be happy to contact any clients you are working with to provide a more detailed explanation.

“As mentioned, we will reach out to the client previously discussed and submit a refund.

“As I am sure you are well aware, the cost of a product and the cost of doing business are two totally different things.”

WINK News also asked about their pricing. We found the same LED Flex Pads on shopping sites for as low as $149. Henderson and Brown tell us the cost of production and the cost of doing business are two totally different things.

The manufacturer, LED Technologies, Inc., said they were not involved in Neuro Advance USA’s marketing or business practice.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

