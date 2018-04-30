1 person killed in North Port shooting; deemed homicide

One person was killed in a shooting early Monday morning off U.S. 41, according to North Port Police Department.

Deputies received a call around 4:30 a.m. about a shooting at Hyde Park & Jeffrey Avenue.

Officers found a deceased male victim outside a female’s house when they arrived and said “all subjects involved are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.”

The shooter had permits to carry a concealed weapon and met the qualifications of being in fear for his life, according to police.

The victim’s name is unknown and pending next-of-kin notification.

Additional circumstances leading up to the shooting were also unclear.

Reporter: WINK News

