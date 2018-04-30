New report reveals accused killer Lois Riess’ movements while on Fort Myers Beach

A new timeline of events released by investigators reveals where accused killer Lois Riess went and what she did during her time on Fort Myers Beach.

Pamela Hutchinson’s body was found inside a FMB hotel room earlier this month, and Riess was arrested and now faces charges of killing her.

New details about how authorities discovered the body reveal that a towel was draped over her with a pillow underneath.

The body was found locked inside the master bathroom in room 404 at the Marina Village Condos on April 9 with a towel shoved into the crack under the door, presumably to cover up the smells of decomposition.

That was at least four days after investigators say Hutchinson was last seen alive.

The report goes into further detail starting from the morning of April 6.

On that morning, a condo employee says she got a phone call from a woman she thought was Hutchinson asking to extend her stay for another three days.

The employee told detectives she wasn’t sure if the woman she spoke to was really Hutchinson or not.

Surveillance cameras caught Riess walking to and from the room 11 times that morning, carrying out garbage bags, luggage and a tote bag.

Later that afternoon, Riess is seen driving away in a white Escalade, one investigators believe she drove to Florida from Minnesota.

After that, she comes back 45 minutes later. Court documents say “the time frame is consistent with Lois having enough time to drive her vehicle to Bodwitch Park” where it was found on April 9. Riess is presumed to have walked back to the building afterward.

The documents also say that while there’s no record of Riess renting or owning a condo at Marina Village, there was evidence someone was staying in Hutchinson’s guest room.

Detectives say a pillow from that room was the one found underneath Hutchinson’s body with a bullet hole and soot residue found on it.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Erica Brown