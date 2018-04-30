Neighbors upset over farm using cannon fire to scare away birds

Neighbors in one DeSoto County community say the sounds of air cannons coming from a farm have been nearly non-stop for the past few weeks.

But the farm’s manager says that’s news to him.

“It so loud and it was so bad and it’s continuous,” said neighbor Rosanna Weil.

Weil moved into a neighboring RV park three weeks ago and says the constant noise is driving her crazy. She wants it to stop.

“I tried turning on the radio, turning on the radio and the TV, turning on the radio, the TV and the fan. I have a headset that’s noise canceling but it would not stop,” Weil said.

Farmers at Island Grove Blueberry Farm use noises like the cannon fire to scare away birds. But the manager at Little Willie’s RV Park nearby says the noises may be scaring away customers too.

Weil says she’s thought about moving because of the commotion.

“I’m not going to be able to live here if this is what’s going to happen for two months out of the year,” she said.

The farm’s operation manager says it’s been a tough year for blueberry farmers between Hurricane Irma and the recent cold spells. He adds that his farmers are just trying to protect what’s left of their crops and their livelihoods as best they can.

DeSoto County Code Enforcement went out to the property again Monday after posting a violation notice in front of the farm last week. They say farmers are only allowed to use the air cannon once per day, but the farm owner says he’s never been told about that rule.

Neighbors say there has to be a better way to keep the birds away.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Erica Brown