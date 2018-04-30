NCH increases security at hospitals

Effective Monday, NCH implemented changes that increase security at all of its health campuses.

Now, you’ll only be able to enter through a single entrance during normal hours nand through the ER after hours.

All other doors will be secured, and only employees will be able to access them with badges.

In order to check in you’ll have to show photo ID. You’ll be issued an ID badge with an expiration time that you must wear visibly, so staff can see you’ve been checked in properly.

Right now Lee Health has similar security measures, requiring check in and limited entry points.