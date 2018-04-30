Man gets 30 years for aggravated assault on law enforcement officers

A 26-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for aggravated assault on law enforcement officers in two separate cases in 2016, the state attorney’s office said.

Rones Sagesse was sentenced to 25 years after being convicted of two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, according to the state attorney’s office. He will also serve a five-year sentence for a separate incident after pleading no contest to battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

The 25-year sentence will run consecutive with the five-year sentence, the state attorney’s office said.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in November 2016 in Pine Manor, and found the suspect, later identified as Sagasse, pointed a gun at deputies. Sagasse then fired a round and startled the deputy, which caused him to fall onto the ground, according to the state attorney’s office. The deputy then shot Sagasse in the leg.

Sagasse was later found and arrested near the home where the shooting took place, the state attorney’s office said.

Prior to this incident, deputies received a call in reference to a suspicious person and responded in October 2016 to the home of Sagasse’s ex-girlfriend.

Deputies attempted to identify the man, Sagasse, who was not cooperating with deputies. Deputies then attempted to take Sagasse into custody, but he punched one of the deputies repeatedly in the head and scratched another’s face, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sagasse was eventually detained through the use of a taser and he was then arrested, the sheriff’s office said.