High school student arrested for making threat against Oasis Elementary

A high school student was arrested in connection with a threat made against Oasis Elementary School.

The Cape Coral Police Department received information regarding a threat made against the school in a video game chatroom.

Out of an abundance of caution, additional officers were dispatched to the campus Monday morning for extra presence and as a security measure.

Police eventually identified an Oasis High School freshman student as the one who made the threat. That student was arrested.

There are no known, credible dangers to the schools at this time.

Writer: Erica Brown