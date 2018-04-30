Fort Myers man gets 40 years for battery, holding 14-year-old girl captive in RV

A 55-year-old man was sentenced Monday to the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for battery and holding a 14-year-old girl captive in his RV, the state attorney’s office said.

Daniel Joseph Thomas, of Fort Myers, was previously convicted of false imprisonment of a minor, one count of interference with custody and two counts of lewd and lascivious battery, according to the state attorney’s office.

Thomas was also designated as a sexual offender by the court, the state attorney’s office said.

The victim and her mother gave impact statements during Thomas’ sentencing hearing.

Thomas, a family friend, had held a then missing 14-year-old girl captive in an RV for seven weeks and driving the vehicle between Collier and Lee counties, according to the state attorney’s office. Thomas was also found guilty of sexually assaulting the victim before and during her capture.

A pastor found the girl in the RV after Thomas decided she could leave and contacted a pastor to help in her recovery, according to the state attorney’s office. Thomas fled to Michigan and was later extradited back to Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, two churches and community members helped search for the girl, the state attorney’s office said.

Writer: Rachel Ravina