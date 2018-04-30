Experts suggest using ‘one-off’ technique to keep information secure

Experts suggest answering security questions as someone else to avoid vulnerability from would-be thieves.

The “one-off” technique would allow the consumer to answer questions as if they were a husband or friend for added security.

Carrie Kerskie, the director of the identity fraud program at Hodges University, shared insights on potential criminal’s abilities to access information.

"It's easy for criminals to do a simple search and figure out what your answers would be," Carrie Kerskie, director of identity fraud program at Hodges University

