Crash blocks portion of I-75 in Estero

A crash Monday afternoon shut down a portion of the northbound lanes of Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:14 p.m. at mile marker 125, according to the FHP. There is roadblock due to emergency vehicles and traffic is being diverted to the 123 exit.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear.

