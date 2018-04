Capital Bank in Fort Myers robbed; suspects sought

A Capital Bank was robbed Monday morning on Metro Parkway, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are searching for two suspects after the robbery on 12205 Metro Parkway, according to a sheriff’s office deputy on scene.

No arrests have been made, according to a sheriff’s office deputy.

The circumstances leading up to the bank robbery were unclear.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern