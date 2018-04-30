Cape residents react to license plate reader proposal

Cape Coral residents expressed mixed reaction to the city council’s proposal to add license plate readers on Southeast 47th Terrace.

The Cape Coral Police Department said the readers would help stop criminals and could prevent crime.

“I think it’ll be good once it’s all finished, I know it’s a nuisance to a lot of people right now but I think when it’s all done it’ll be a good project,” said Cape Coral resident Ron Davidson.

Others, like Cape Coral resident Tom Mors disagree, calling the initiative “a water of time, money and effort.”

The $13 million project will include improvements such as a roundabout and wider sidewalks as a way to revitalize downtown. However, an additional ordinance could add thousands of dollars to the city’s price tag.

“You had plenty of parking, all the bars were happy, why are they doing it?” Mors said.

The city is looking to spend $800,000 toward enhancements such as $75,000 on lighting, $200,000 on cameras and $100,000 on license plate readers. The license plate readers would be placed on Southeast 78th Terrace. It’s unclear where the additional funds will be allocated.

Davidson cited privacy as a chief concern.

“I think it’s just taking away from our privacy from everybody,” Davidson said.

Others, like Cape Coral resident Joseph Lacey, praised the city’s efforts on increasing safety precautions.

“I mean I have nothing to hide so it’s fine with me,” Lacey said.

Police said the security cameras and license plate readers were discussed a couple of months ago because of the extended bar hours in south Cape Coral.

Police added it’s a good time to install these additional measures while the Streetscape project is happening as opposed to waiting for construction to finish.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Rachel Ravina