Officer-involved shooting at Howard Johnson hotel in Fort Myers

Deputy-Involved Shooting Press Conference Posted by Oliver Redsten WINK News on Monday, April 30, 2018

Authorities swarmed a Fort Myers Howard Johnson hotel near Page Field Monday night after an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled a vehicle over for a traffic stop and the driver and passengers fled on foot Monday night.

One suspect was found nearby at the Howard Johnson hotel at 4811 S. Cleveland Avenue. The suspect brandished a gun, allegedly refusing to listen to deputies commands to drop the weapon. The suspect was then shot as the deputy feared for his life, LCSO said.

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene and the unnamed suspect was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Writer: Erica Brown