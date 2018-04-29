ALLIGATOR ALLEY

Vehicle fire causes traffic delays on I-75 in Collier County

Published: April 29, 2018 1:21 PM EDT
Updated: April 29, 2018 1:33 PM EDT

A vehicle fire caused major delays on I-75 in both directions on Alligator Alley Sunday.

The fire sparked at 1 p.m. around mile marker 91. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Traffic was down to one lane in both directions for a period of time before the scene was cleared.

