Mostly sunny, less humid for Sunday

There will be a high of 89 degrees with a mostly sunny sky and less humidity for Sunday, Meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

“Our futurecast seems very quiet,” Silverang said. “We’re not looking at any rain in the forecast, so put the umbrella away.”

Temperatures will be running up to 3• above average as we wrap up April and enter May. @winknews #swfl pic.twitter.com/E6OwPklv4I — Brooke Silverang (@BrookeSWeather) April 29, 2018

Not as breezy today but we will see an onshore flow kick in again for the late afternoon. @winknews pic.twitter.com/9yeQvOnozQ — Brooke Silverang (@BrookeSWeather) April 29, 2018