Money dispute leads to kidnapping at Lehigh hospital

A man entered Lehigh Regional Medical Center Saturday and kidnapped a patient, deputies say.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in Lehigh Acres after initial reports stated a man was forcibly taken from the hospital.

Deputies say Joshua Tribble, 29, entered the emergency room, approached a male patient waiting for treatment, grabbed him forcibly and demanded he leave the hospital.

Tribble and the victim then left the emergency room. In the parking lot, another altercation ensued. Tribble allegedly punched the victim several times. They left the area in a red Chevrolet Avalanche.

K9 units and patrol deputies were eventually able to locate the two men on Haviland Avenue South in Lehigh Acres.

Tribble was taken into custody.

The victim suffered multiple facial injuries.

It was later revealed that Tribble and the victim are roommates. According to deputies, Tribble was upset the victim called in sick to work, as he wanted to go to the hospital for a medical ailment instead.

The victim owed Tribble money and was upset he went to the hospital. Tribble forcibly took the victim from the hospital, and battered him in the parking lot. Tribble then drove him back to their residence, where he demanded a check from him. Tribble took the check from the victim and forced him back into the vehicle a second time. Deputies then located both subjects during the traffic stop.

Tribble now faces charges of kidnapping, robbery and battery.

Tribble was booked in the Lee County Jail and is being held with no bond.

Writer: Erica Brown