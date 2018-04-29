Developer to propose $75 million project at Fort Myers hearing

A proposal to build a $75 million mixed use community will be the topic of discussion Monday at the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency meeting.

The complex, near the Publix on First Street, would house a Marriott Hotel, as well as an apartment building with restaurants and shops on the ground floor.

“Personally I think it would be good for the community,” said Fort Myers resident Michael Leveski. “It’s a vacant lot.”

Resident Les Johnson agreed and said the new complex could be beneficial to area tourism.

The developer is asking for an average tax rebate of 87 percent as part of the proposal, which would be the equivalent of approximately $6 million over 15 years.

“I wouldn’t have a problem with that. I think in this day and age,” Johnson said. “I think that’s what most cities do —they give tax breaks and incentives for people to come and build.”

Other residents like Leveski support the proposal to develop, but feel “ultimately everyone should pay their fair share.”

The CRA meeting is open to the public and is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall on 2200 Second Street.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Rachel Ravina