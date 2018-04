Deputies on scene of 7-Eleven robbery in Fort Myers

A 7-Eleven was robbed Sunday morning in Fort Myers, authorities say.

The store is located at 8100 College Parkway.

At the scene, several deputy patrol cars could be seen parked around the store and crime scene tape was placed at the entrance.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it can’t release any more information at this time.

Writer: Erica Brown