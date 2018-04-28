Saturday night crash kills Cape Coral man

A late night crash Saturday ended in the death of a Cape Coral man.

Cape Police responded to the scene of a serious crash in the area of Pine Island Road and Pondella Road. Westbound lanes of Pine Island Road were shut down while deputies conducted an investigation.

The person killed was identified as Wes Dale, owner of NAPA Auto Care of Cape Coral.

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time. Deputies continue to investigate.

Sending our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Wes Dale, owner of NAPA Auto Care of Cape Coral. Wes was a… Posted by Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral on Saturday, April 28, 2018