Mostly sunny, less humid for Saturday

There will be a high of 86 degrees with a mostly sunny sky and less humidity for Saturday, Meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

“Our futurecast seems very quiet,” Silverang said. “We’re not looking at any rain in the forecast over the weekend, so put the umbrella away.”

WEEKEND RED TIDE: Beach plans? Factor in high concentrations from Lovers Key down towards Delnor-Wiggins (Barefoot Beach, Bonita Beach too). Respiratory irritation possible. Symptoms may include coughing sneezing, and watery eyes. Wind from the W/NW, breezy at times. #swfl pic.twitter.com/Y4de9ySb3q — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) April 27, 2018