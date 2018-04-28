Fort Myers

Mostly sunny, less humid for Saturday

Published: April 28, 2018 6:36 AM EDT

There will be a high of 86 degrees with a mostly sunny sky and less humidity for Saturday, Meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

“Our futurecast seems very quiet,” Silverang said. “We’re not looking at any rain in the forecast over the weekend, so put the umbrella away.”

View an hourly forecast here.

 

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media