Man with gun kidnaps patient at Lehigh Regional Medical Center

Lehigh Regional Medical Center was on lockdown Saturday afternoon after a man allegedly kidnapped a patient at gunpoint and fled the scene, authorities say.

Deputies pursued the suspect who fled in a vehicle. They eventually caught the suspect who is now in police custody.

According to a hospital source, a man walked up to the registration desk and pointed a gun at one of the patients who was awaiting treatment.

The hospital employee says the man then dragged the patient out of the hospital and into his red pickup truck which he sped away in.

Residents who live nearby say they’re shocked.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard of someone being kidnapped from the hospital. Was it someone they knew? Was it a stranger? You’re really not safe anywhere anymore,” said Delores Adams.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they’re still working to gather more information on this case.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown