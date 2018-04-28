Everblades cruise to victory in second game of playoff series

The Florida Everblades came out on top 5-1 Saturday night during their game two matchup with the Orlando Solar Bears in the Kelly Cup Playoffs at Germain Arena.

The Everblades had previously won game one, and now will travel to Orlando for game three.

WINK News spoke to the head coach of the Everblades ahead of their win Saturday night which can be seen in the clip below.

Count on WINK Sports’ Melinda Lee and Andrew Keesee to follow all the action during the Everblades’ playoff run.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown