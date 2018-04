Everblades say Orlando rivalry is heated heading into playoffs

WINK Sports anchor Andrew Keesee sits down with Florida Everblades Coach Brad Ralph before the puck drops for game two between the Blades and the Orlando Solar Bears in Germain Arena.

Stay with WINK News for your latest from the Everblades in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

WINK News will have the game recap at 10 and 11.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Writer: Erica Brown