Arcadia man killed in DeSoto County crash

A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on U.S. 17, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:42 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Southwest Senate Street, trooper said.

Jonathan Caylor, 25, of Arcadia, was driving a 1999 Jeep Chevrolet northbound on U.S.17 approaching Southwest Senate Street in the inside lane, troopers said. Caylor traveled off the main portion of the road onto the west shoulder of U.S. 17.

The vehicle rotated clockwise, collided with a curb, then continued to rotate, troopers said. The vehicle overturned and landed in a ditch.

Caylor, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Desoto Memorial Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries, troopers said. It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.