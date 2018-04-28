American Lung Association hosts ‘Fight for Climb’ in Fort Myers

The American Lung Association hosted their eighth annual “Fight for Air Climb” Saturday morning.

More than 100 participants climbed 31 floors to the top of the Oasis Grand Towers in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Fire Department and SWAT also participated in the event.

The money raised at the event will go towards treating people who suffer from lung disease, as well as research. About $35,000 has been raised this year for the organization.

“It fits lung association perfectly because if you climb these stairs, you’re going to know you have lungs. It’s a great event for us,” said Kurt Goerke, with the American Lung Association.

For more information, click here.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

