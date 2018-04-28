Accused killer Lois Riess booked into Lee County Jail after arriving from Texas

Accused Fort Myers Beach murderer Lois Riess was booked into the Lee County Jail after arriving back from Texas.

Riess had been on the run for two weeks after allegedly killing her husband in Minnesota and then travelling to Fort Myers Beach and killing a woman vacationing on the island.

Riess then fled to Texas where she was eventually captured.

Having waived her right to an extradition hearing, Lois Ann Riess was extradited to Southwest Florida and is in the custody of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Riess is currently held at the Lee County Jail awaiting trial.

“I know that I speak on behalf of Sheriff Scott when I say that we are relieved to have Lois Riess in our custody,” said Undersheriff Carmine Marceno. “Her arrest is the result of excellent teamwork between state and federal law enforcement agencies, our media partners and the entire community.”

