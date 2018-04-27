Woman, child killed in single-vehicle crash in Collier County

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on State Road 29, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:29 p.m. on State Road 29, southbound of County Road 858, troopers said.

The 31-year-old driver, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo south on State Road 29 on the southbound lane, troopers said. The driver failed to negotiate a right curve, traveled into the left lane in a southeasterly direction and cross the northbound lane into a grass shoulder.

The driver crashed through a chain link fence and hit a tree, troopers said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 8-year-old boy, who was also in the car, was taken to Physicians Regional Hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries, troopers said.

The name of the victims have not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear at this time.

Writer: Katherine Viloria