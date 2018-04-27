Volunteers to build ‘Kaboom’ playground in Dunbar in a day

Hundreds of people will be coming together bright and early at 6:30 a.m. to transform the Dunbar neighborhood in Fort Myers by building a playground near the STARS Complex.

The playground will be built in just a day.

The community could use the pick-me-up after seeing violence just last month.

MORE: 2 hurt in STARS Complex shooting

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Emily Luft