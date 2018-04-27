Two teens, 16 and 13, face murder charges in connection with Lehigh homicide

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a homicide in Lehigh Acres.

On April 7, LCSO responded to a traffic crash near Ruth Avenue North and 31st Street West in Lehigh Acres. A deceased male was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, Hinso Estriplet, was a self-employed taxi driver.

A 20-year-old, Ricky Ligonde, was initially arrested for the crime, facing charges of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

LCSO announced Thursday that a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were also arrested and now face charges of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

They remain in police custody.

Writer: Erica Brown