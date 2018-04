Top security experts coming to Southwest Florida

Some of the biggest names in the cyber security world are coming to Southwest Florida. It’s all part of the Organizational Privacy Summit next week. The event will feature keynote speaker Brian Krebs, one of the top foremost experts on the dark web. It will be held at the Hilton Naples from April 30th through May 4th. For more information and tickets head to¬†organizationalprivacysummit.com.