Teen arrested in connection with Cape Coral attempted robbery

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with Thursday’s armed robbery, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Police responded to the robbery around 5:25 p.m. on the 1900 block of Bolado Parkway after receiving a call of a man with a knife that had attempted to rob a resident.

The suspect, who will not be named due to his age, entered the victim’s open garage and knocked on the inner garage door leading to the house, police said. The victim opened the door, saw no one and stepped out to investigate.

The victim then saw the suspect behind the door holding a 6″ knife, police said. The suspect demanded money from the victim, who quickly stepped back inside, locked the door and called authorities.

The suspect was later located on a bicycle and was detained after he fled through several backyards, police said. He faces charges of home invasion robbery with a weapon and resisting an officer without violence.

Writer: Katherine Viloria