School bus catches fire in Cape Coral Friday morning; 25 students on board are safe

A school bus with 25 students on board caught fire in Cape Coral Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the bus fire on SE 8th Street. According to the fire department, the bus driver heard a noise from the engine and then saw smoke coming from under the hood.

The driver immediately stopped the bus and quickly evacuated all 25 students. There were no injuries the department said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, and another bus took the students to school. The fire is deemed accidental due to a mechanical failure.