Red tide prompts health hazard notice for SWFL beaches

The National Weather Service issued a “Beach Hazard Statement” due to red tide algae blooms in Southwest Florida Thursday night.

According to the NWS, the hazard statement will be in effect through Sunday evening in Collier County.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live on Barefoot Beach to gauge the effects of the algae. Watch the full segment above.

You can view the official advisory here.

MORE: Air, water, fire: Southwest Floridians face growing challenges from nature