FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London. It is announced on Friday April 27, 2018, William and Kate’s new son is named Louis Arthur Charles. (John Stillwell/Pool photo via AP, File)

Prince William and Kate announce baby son’s name

Published: April 27, 2018 6:20 AM EDT

The royal baby has a name. Prince William and Kate, or the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they are formally known, announced Friday that their third child was named Louis Arthur Charles.

His full formal title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The announcement was made in a tweet from Kensington Palace, the Cambridges’ official residence — not long after Britain’s betting houses stopped taking bets on what the name would be, and amid rampant speculation that the royal couple had chosen “Albert.”

MORE: Royal baby: It’s a boy for Kate on England’s national day

Author: CBS News
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media