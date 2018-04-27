Places to beat the heat in Southwest Florida this weekend
Floridians are no strangers to heat, but as the forecast shows more highs in the nineties for the last weekend of April, you might be looking for ways to cool down.
Normally you might hit the beach. But even though season is dying down, red tide is still a problem along Southwest Florida’s coast.
If your plans included the beach this weekend, WINK News gathered some back-up destinations to keep the heat at bay.
Jump in the water:
- Lakes Regional Park: http://www.leegov.com/parks/facility?fid=0101
- Sun Splash Family Waterpark: http://sunsplashwaterpark.com/
- Sun-N-Fun Lagoon: http://www.napleswaterpark.com/prices.php
- River Park Aquatic Center: https://www.naplesgov.com/parksrec/page/aquatic-center
- Aquatic Facilities in Charlotte County: https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/parksrecs/Pages/Pools-Aquatic-Programs.aspx
Play in the A/C:
- Golisano Children’s Museum: https://www.cmon.org/
- BOUNCE Naples: https://www.bouncenaples.com/
- Skyzone: https://www.skyzone.com/fortmyers
- Headpinz: http://www.headpinz.com/
See a movie:
- Fort Myers Beach Film Festival: http://fmbfilmfest.com/