Man identified in deadly Collier County crash

A 71-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday in Collier County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Thursday evening around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Logan Boulevard and Tamarind Ridge Drive, the FHP said.

Stuart Glass of Naples, was traveling north on Logan Blvd. when he lost control of his car. The vehicle hit a mailbox and then overturned.

Glass succumbed to his injuries after being taken to Physicians Regional Hospital.

Glass had one passenger in his car who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Writer: Emily Luft