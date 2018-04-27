Lee Health launches mental health training for adults assisting kids

A new mental health training course aims to help save young lives in Southwest Florida.

Lee Health is offering a course called “Mental Health First Aid” for anyone who works with children from ages 10 to 18, including teachers, coaches and camp counselors.

Richard Keelan works as a child advocate at Golisano Children’s Hospital, and teaches the course in an effort to increase mental health literacy in the community.

“It’s really important that that [mental health] isn’t ignored, that it’s taken seriously,” Keelan said.

The course teaches attendees the importance of the acronym ALGE, which stands for assess, listen, give reassurance and encourage. It also gives people the tools to identify when a child might be struggling.

Keeland believes everyone could benefit from more education and hopes it will help save lives.

“The reality is 90 percent of folks who end up committing suicide have told someone prior,” Keeland said.

Lee Health will hold another session on Mental Health First Aid from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Healthy Life Center in Coconut Point.

For more information or to register email [email protected]

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Katherine Viloria