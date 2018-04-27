Lee County man tries to jump truck over canal to escape police

A 30-year-old man was arrested after attempting to jump a canal in his truck to evade authorities, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

An officer pulled over North Fort Myers resident Jesse Hurley Thursday night for a speeding violation, police said. When the officer stepped out of the patrol car, Hurley drove away.

Hurley drove his truck through a vacant lot and almost jumped the Frontier Canal on the 1900 block of Nelson Road North, police said. When his truck hit the canal bank, Hurley attempted to swim away and run from the scene.

Another person was believed to be in the vehicle. But after an extensive search, a second person was not found.

A bag containing 7.2 grams of marijuana was located on the floorboard of the truck, police said. Hurley was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Hurley was issued criminal traffic citations and a notice to appear in court.

More: Truck plunges into Cape canal after driver attempts to jump over it

Writer: Katherine Viloria