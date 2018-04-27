Gov. Rick Scott recognizes veterans at Collier sheriff’s office

Gov. Rick Scott recognized men and women who dedicate their time to serve and protect the community on Friday.

Scott awarded more than 200 veterans with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a medal that’s been given to more than 13,000 veterans around the state.

Jim Williams, the chief of investigations for the sheriff’s office, served in the Marine Corps from 1966 to 1996.

“I’ve been interested in law enforcement for years,” Williams said. “It was an opportunity to transition into something that still serves the public and provides safety for people, and I just like that.”

Scott said he values the medal program because it’s important to remember veterans every day, and not just on holidays.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Katherine Viloria