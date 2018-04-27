Brush fire scorches about 7,000 acres in Everglades

Crews are working to extinguish a 7,000-acre brush fire in the Everglades, according to North Collier Fire Rescue District.

The fire is located south of Alligator Alley and is closer to the Broward County line, but is still located in Collier County, fire officials said. An easterly shift in the winds is expected to impact the area.

The cause of the brush fire remains unclear at this time.

Prior to reading this update the public should also be aware. United States Forestry is working a 7000+ acre brush fire… Posted by North Collier Fire Rescue District on Friday, April 27, 2018