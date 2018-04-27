1 killed in crash on Golden Gate Blvd. in Collier County

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Golden Gate Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Golden Gate Boulevard, west of Interstate 75, troopers said. One of the vehicles traveled through shrubbery and collided with a tree near the southbound exit of Interstate 75.

The driver of that vehicle was later pronounced dead at Physicians Regional Hospital, trooper said. The crash remains under investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.