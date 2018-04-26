Truck plunges into Cape canal after driver attempts to jump over it

Cape Coral Police are investigating after a truck plunged into a canal late Thursday night.

According to deputies on scene, the driver of the truck attempted to jump over the canal, but failed and plunged 20 feet into it instead.

The car had two passengers, but one reportedly fled the scene for unknown reasons.

The scene unfolded on Nelson Road between Diplomat Parkway and Kismet Parkway in Cape Coral.

Deputies could be seen canvassing the area with flashlights, while a helicopter flew overhead.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Writer: Erica Brown