Police investigating armed robbery in Cape Coral

The Cape Coral Police Department is on the scene of an armed burglary on Bolado Parkway.

The robbery took place Thursday evening on the 1900 block of Bolado Parkway, police said. K-9 and aviation crews have responded to assist.

The suspect is described as a male who is about 6′ tall, skinny and in his 20s, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing light colored shorts, no shirt and possibly carrying a 6″ knife. He could be carrying a gray shirt.

Residents are advised to avoid the area while the search continues, police said. Anyone with information should call 911 .