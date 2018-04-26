Pedestrian hit by car on Cleveland Avenue

A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Cleveland Avenue Thursday morning.

The crash happened on S Cleveland Avenue and Palm Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 62-year-old man was walking across the street from the 7-Eleven at 11700 S Cleveland Ave. around 5:30a.m. and did not use the crosswalk at the intersection, according to the FHP.

The man was wearing dark and non-reflective clothing and walked in the path of a vehicle traveling southbound on Cleveland Ave.

The man was taken to Lee Memorial hospital for critical injuries.

Lanes were closed and traffic was backed up due to the accident. All lanes reopened at 7:20 a.m.

Writer: Emily Luft