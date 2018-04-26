Man with knife attempts to burglarize home in Cape neighborhood

A man with a knife terrorized a Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday night.

The Cape Coral Police Department was called to the 1900 block of Bolado Parkway due to reports of an armed burglary in the area. The suspect was allegedly pounding on a door, demanding money. The homeowner then reportedly slammed the door on him and got a baseball bat.

The suspect then ran down the street, but not before a neighbor got a glimpse of him, leading to an arrest.

“My dog went after him and I called her away and apologized and he just kept going,” said neighbor Ken Kralick. “I assumed he was just jogging in the neighborhood…and then I looked down the street and my neighbor was waving at me.”

That’s when the neighbor told him that the person running by them had just tried to rob him with a 6-inch knife.

Kralick called Cape Police who turned up at the scene with K9 officers and a helicopter, eventually locating the suspect a few blocks from the crime scene.

Neighbors say the area is a pretty close-knit neighborhood, and one resident says he saw the suspect walking down the street before the attempted robbery took place.

“It’s kind of scary having that in the neighborhood, so we don’t want that, that’s for sure,” Nick Grabowski said.

Cape Coral Police said they arrested the suspect, but have not yet released their name or identifying details.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Erica Brown