Lehigh woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot

A Lehigh Acres woman claimed her $1 million share of a $2 million Lucky Money lottery jackpot Thursday.

Mirta Rudolph chose to collect her winnings as a lump-sum payment of $722,816.40. She purchased her ticket at a Publix on Homestead Road North in Lehigh. The other winning ticket has not yet been claimed.

The retailer received a bonus commission of $1,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.