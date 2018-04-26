Lee County EOC to hold events to prepare you for hurricane season

Lee County Emergency Management Officials will hold several sessions to prepare residents for the upcoming hurricane season:

6 p.m. Thursday, April 26 at the City of Bonita Springs Recreation Center on 26740 Pine Ave. in Bonita Springs

2 p.m. Wednesday, May 9 in Large Meeting Room A at Lakes Regional Library on 15290 Bass Road in Fort Myers

6 p.m. Wednesday, May 9 in the gymnasium of the Veterans Park Recreation Center on the 55 Homestead Road South in Lehigh Acres

10 a.m. Tuesday, June 5 in meeting room AB at the Fort Myers Regional Library on 1651 Lee St. in Fort Myers

2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26 in Large Meeting Room at the Cape Coral Lee County Public Library on 921 S.W. 39th Terrace, Cape Coral

The sessions will also showcase hurricane-related technology and how emergency management personnel responds to hurricanes and other disasters, according to emergency officials.

Click here for additional information on seminars in Lee County.

For additional information or to register at the Bonita Springs location, call 239-992-2556.