Greater Naples Fire hosting Saudi Arabian firefighters through fellowship program

Saudi Arabian fire crews will spend the next few months working side by side with Greater Naples Fire and Rescue, learning new techniques and fine-tuning their skills.

Yahya Alshegaih and his teammates practiced ladder training Thursday with the Naples crews. They’re visiting from Aramco—the largest oil company in the world, based in Saudi Arabia.

“Our reactions were widespread. There was some apprehension based on the nature of the program,” said Captain Brian Heath with Greater Naples Fire.

Months ago, the fellowship program between Aramco and the U.S. chose Greater Naples as their next department to place a handful of men to learn from the very best.

“The challenge will be the language barrier and developing the team mentality with each one of them,” Heath said.

The fellows arrived Monday and will be in SWFL until October. Alshegaih is hopeful he and his teammates will learn a lot from the Naples crews.

“I would be proud if I save life or help any person during an emergency,” he said.

The fellowship program between Aramco and the U.S. began in 2016—first in California and then in Oklahoma—and now in SWFL.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Erica Brown