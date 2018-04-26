Former Marco Island city manager faces misdemeanor battery charge

The State Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Thursday for former Marco Island city manager Dr. Lee Niblock, according to a report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Niblock faces charges of misdemeanor battery, according to the report. The victim told deputies Niblock committed battery on her on Jan. 31 when they met for dinner and he attempted to kiss her, but she pulled away.

In February, city councilmembers agreed to place Niblock on a leave of absence while investigators worked to uncover details of the accusation. The council later unanimously voted to fire Niblock.

